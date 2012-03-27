Americans Trust Banks Even Less Than The Media This Year

Americans may have doubled their faith in banks and financial service companies in the last year, but they still rank them lowest among U.S. industries in overall trustworthiness.



Mostly likely feeling the residual pangs of 2008’s financial bailouts and irked by today’s ballooning bank fees, just under half of consumers say they trust banks to act in their best interest, according to the 2012 Trust Barometer by public relations firm Edelman.

The financial sector ranked even lower than the media this year, which pulled ahead by 5 per cent.

Given the fact that nearly 6 million big bank customers switched banks in the last few months of 2011 alone and details revealing the true extent of the robosigning scandal are still coming to light, the report’s findings fall in line with industry experts’ expectations.

“I am not surprised at all by the results,” Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of CardHub.com, told Your Money. “At the end of the day the Great Recession was caused by consumers who got caught up in the excitement of rapidly rising home prices in combination with irresponsible lending practices by major banks.”

Consumers aged 18-44 were most likely to distrust banks, according to the report, but trust increased proportionally to age. Just 11 per cent of seniors took issue with financial companies’ business practices.

“Financial institutions still have a long way to go to regain the level of trust enjoyed prior to the financial meltdown,” said Matthew J. Harrington, U.S. president and CEO, Edelman.

So, in which industries are Americans most likely to place their faith?

More than any other industry, the technology sector has earned the overwhelming majority (73 per cent) of Americans’ trust. The next highest ranking industries trailed technology by at least 10 per cent, including packaged goods, food and beverage, brewing and spirits, and automotive.

A recent report estimated 5.6 million big bank customers switched banks in the last few months of 2011 alone and rarely has a major bank made off with adding new fees without major pushback from consumers.

