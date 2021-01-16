A majority of Americans think Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate should happen immediately, a new Insider poll shows

Associated Press and Scott Olson/Getty Images President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday night while the House voted to impeach him.

A majority of Americans believe the Senate trial against President Donald Trump should begin immediately, according to a recent Insider survey.

55% of the 1,059 respondents said the trial should happen immediately before Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20, but differed about the timing of the final conviction vote.

17% of respondents said the Senate should wait to hold the trial until after President-elect Joe Biden begins his term on January 20.

According to a recent report from the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no plans to reconvene the Senate for a trial before Biden takes office on January 20.

A majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump’s trial in the Senate should begin immediately, according to a new Insider poll.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump for the second time, making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice. Zero House Republicans voted to impeach Trump in 2019, but 10 GOP members broke rank and voted against the president for his role in inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol.

It is now the responsibility of the Senate to vote whether or not to convict Trump.

In a recent Insider survey, we asked if the Senate should have a trial before or after President Trump leaves office. A majority of respondents told Insider that the trial should happen as soon as possible.

A breakdown of those responses:

27.8% of respondents said the Senate trial should take place immediately and should vote before Trump leaves office.

27.8% of respondents said the trial should immediately happen but should take the time it needs before voting, even if it extends into the Biden administration.

17.4% of respondents said the trial should take place at some point in the Biden administration.

27% of respondents said they did not know.

This analysis comes from a SurveyMonkey Audience poll taken between January 13 and 14. The poll collected 1,059 respondents who were asked if the Capitol siege was justified, if Trump was responsible for the breached Capitol, and more.

Despite a majority of Americans wanting the Senate trial to immediately begin, the Washington Post reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not bring the trial to the Senate before Trump leaves office next week. Several outlets have independently reported that McConnell is in favour of voting against Trump. In 2019, only one Republican â€” Mitt Romney â€” voted to convict Trump in the Senate at his prior impeachment trial.

If in the unlikely event Trump is convicted before his presidential term expires on January 20, he will be removed from office. Should he be convicted at any point, a simple majority vote could bar him from ever holding a federal office again.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,059 respondents January 13-14, 2021. All polls carried approximately a 3 percentage point margin of error individually.

