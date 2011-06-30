Americans Are Still Hopelessly Addicted To Owning A Home

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

There’s obviously something about owning one’s own dwelling that’s primordial, super ceding logic and reason.Even after homeownership has destroyed the financial lives of millions of American families, love of it persists.



A poll from NYT finds that for 9 out of 10 Americans, homeownership is seen as a key part of the American dream.

45% of respondents think the government should do MORE to help homeowners, while only 16% think the government should do less (this at a time, when government doing anything is seen as somewhat evil).

The full poll results basically confirm that any real change to government housing policy is not going to happen. Homeownership is another 3rd rail that politicians can’t touch. So Fannie, Freddy, mortgage interest tax deductions. It’s all going to stick around.

