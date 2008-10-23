Americans Still Hate The Bailout

Let’s run through the numbers from the latest CNN poll.
- 56% oppose the financial rescue package.
- 53% oppose providing new capital in exchange for equity stakes.
- 58% think that providing any financial assistance to keep a big company is a bad idea.
- 64% disapprove of Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson’s performance.
- 73% disapprove of George Bush.
And now we know why John McCain has been proposing plans to give homeowners mortgage relief. That might be a bad idea, but it’s a bad idea supported by 58% of Americans polled. Sheila Blair, the FDIC Chairwoman who has said publicly called for mortgage relief, is probably feeling pretty good about herself right now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.