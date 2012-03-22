Most Americans Still Believe In The American Dream

Dina Spector

The Great Recession has changed many American’s public perceptions of economic mobility. But even the unemployed still have faith in the American Dream.

50-six per cent of the unemployed say they have already achieved or will achieve the American Dream in their lifetime, according to Pew’s Economic Mobility Project. A full 74 per cent of not unemployed people still believe.

American Dream

Photo: PEW Economic Mobility Project


SEE ALSO: The 13 Most Ethical Retailers In The World > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.