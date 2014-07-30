21% Of Americans Spend More On Their Cell Phones Than On Groceries

Since when are Americans dreaming of debt?

TopAccountingDegrees.org, which serves as a guide to accounting programs, put together the infographic below to detail the present state — some might say “dark side” — of the American Dream.

The dream “has now evolved into a sense of entitlement which cannot be maintained without plenty of debt,” it says, before profiling how our spending habits are keeping us steadily in the red.

For instance, did you know that more than 20% of us spend more on our phones than our groceries? Or that among those of us with gym memberships, 67% of us waste about $US468 a year by neglecting to use them? How about the fact that together, we’ve managed to rack up over $US850 billion of credit card debt?

Check it out for yourself:

