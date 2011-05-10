HOW AMERICANS SPEND THEIR MONEY

Photo: AP

Consumer spending habits are sure to be affected by rising food and gas costs. A report by Citi’s Jeff Black gives us the breakdown of spending habits of various income groups across America in 2009.For example, households with an annual average income of over $150,000 spent about 83% of their income and expenditures on gas and motor oil made up about 2.6% of their overall expenses.



For those at the lower end, spending on gasoline is much higher.

Income group: Less than $70,000 Average annual expenditure: $33,810 (Note: This includes all households who make less than $70k, including households that make as little as $0/year). This income group spends a lot less on housing, personal insurance and pensions, transportation, and entertainment compared with the others. Its spending on apparel and services was relatively high and annual spending on gas and motor oil amounted to $1,573. Housing: $12,509

Healthcare: $2,541

Personal insurance and pensions: $2,344

Entertainment: $1,749

Education: $519

Food: $4,798

Cash contributions: $1,052 Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Income group: $70,000 - $79,999 Average annual expenditure: $57,833 This income group spends significantly more housing than the previous income group while its spending on entertainment is relatively high. Annual spending on gasoline and motor oil amounted to $2,470. Housing: $19,127

Healthcare: $3,679

Personal insurance and pensions: $6,968

Entertainment: $3,364

Education: $783

Food: $7,818

Cash contributions: $1,685

Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Income group: $80,000 - $99,999 Average annual expenditure: $65,027 This income group spends significantly more on education and less on tobacco and other smoke supplies than lower income groups. Annual spending on gas and motor oil totaled $2,669. Housing: $21,666

Healthcare: $4,158

Personal insurance and pensions: $8,368

Entertainment: $3,625

Education: $1,259

Food: $8,359

Cash contributions: $2,414

Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Income group: $100,000 - $119,999 Average annual expenditure: $76,140 There is a marked jump in personal insurance and pension spending for this income group. Annual spending on gas and motor oil expenses came to $2,942. Housing: $23,907

Healthcare: $4,385

Personal insurance and pensions: $10,764 Entertainment: $4,616

Education: $1,828

Food: $9,622

Cash contributions: $2,443

Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Income group: $120,000 - $149,000 Average annual expenditure: $85,806 This income group spends the least on tobacco and other smoking supplies and significantly more on personal insurance and pensions than lower income groups. Annual spending on gas and motor oil expenses added up to $3,090. Housing: $27,923

Healthcare: $4,399

Personal insurance and pensions: $13,559 Entertainment: $4,824

Education: $2,442

Food: $9,886

Cash contributions: $2,996

Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Income group: $150,000 and more Average annual expenditure: $124,306 This income group spends more than three times as much on housing, as the income group that earns less than $70,000. It also spends significantly more on personal insurance and pensions, food, and entertainment. Its annual expenses on gas and motor oil amount to $3,257. Housing: $38,824

Healthcare: $5,242

Personal insurance and pensions: $21,302

Entertainment: $7,228

Education: $4,831

Food: $13,234

Cash contributions: $6,002

Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi Now see the biggest social spenders in the developed world... The Biggest Entitlement Spenders In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.