HOW AMERICANS SPEND THEIR MONEY

Consumer spending habits are sure to be affected by rising food and gas costs. A report by Citi’s Jeff Black gives us the breakdown of spending habits of various income groups across America in 2009.For example, households with an annual average income of over $150,000 spent about 83% of their income and expenditures on gas and motor oil made up about 2.6% of their overall expenses.
For those at the lower end, spending on gasoline is much higher.
Average annual expenditure: $33,810 (Note: This includes all households who make less than $70k, including households that make as little as $0/year).
This income group spends a lot less on housing, personal insurance and pensions, transportation, and entertainment compared with the others. Its spending on apparel and services was relatively high and annual spending on gas and motor oil amounted to $1,573.
Housing: $12,509
Healthcare: $2,541
Personal insurance and pensions: $2,344
Entertainment: $1,749
Education: $519
Food: $4,798
Cash contributions: $1,052
Data provided by Bureau of labour Statistics via Citi
Average annual expenditure: $57,833
This income group spends significantly more housing than the previous income group while its spending on entertainment is relatively high. Annual spending on gasoline and motor oil amounted to $2,470.
Housing: $19,127
Healthcare: $3,679
Personal insurance and pensions: $6,968
Entertainment: $3,364
Education: $783
Food: $7,818
Cash contributions: $1,685
Average annual expenditure: $65,027
This income group spends significantly more on education and less on tobacco and other smoke supplies than lower income groups. Annual spending on gas and motor oil totaled $2,669.
Housing: $21,666
Healthcare: $4,158
Personal insurance and pensions: $8,368
Entertainment: $3,625
Education: $1,259
Food: $8,359
Cash contributions: $2,414
Average annual expenditure: $76,140
There is a marked jump in personal insurance and pension spending for this income group. Annual spending on gas and motor oil expenses came to $2,942.
Housing: $23,907
Healthcare: $4,385
Personal insurance and pensions: $10,764
Entertainment: $4,616
Education: $1,828
Food: $9,622
Cash contributions: $2,443
Average annual expenditure: $85,806
This income group spends the least on tobacco and other smoking supplies and significantly more on personal insurance and pensions than lower income groups. Annual spending on gas and motor oil expenses added up to $3,090.
Housing: $27,923
Healthcare: $4,399
Personal insurance and pensions: $13,559
Entertainment: $4,824
Education: $2,442
Food: $9,886
Cash contributions: $2,996
Average annual expenditure: $124,306
This income group spends more than three times as much on housing, as the income group that earns less than $70,000. It also spends significantly more on personal insurance and pensions, food, and entertainment. Its annual expenses on gas and motor oil amount to $3,257.
Housing: $38,824
Healthcare: $5,242
Personal insurance and pensions: $21,302
Entertainment: $7,228
Education: $4,831
Food: $13,234
Cash contributions: $6,002
