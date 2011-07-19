Americans Speak Out On Debt Limit Increase

Don’t Raise the Debt Ceiling

Gallup polled Americans what they think about raising the debt limit, finding 42 per cent oppose raising the debt ceiling, while 22 per cent support it.The polling firm asked respondents to list why or why not their member of Congress should vote for an increase.



We’ve compiled those responses into handy word clouds. Default is the most frequently used word to describe why the limit needs to be raised, while those opposing an increase are unsurprisingly concerned about debt.

Raise the Debt Ceiling

[Word clouds by wordle.net]

