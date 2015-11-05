Americans speak a staggering number of languages at home

350.

That’s the number of languages that Americans speak at home, According to a new US Census Bureau report,

The report was drawn from data collected from 2009 to 2013 for American Community Survey.

The most language-diverse cities are New York, with 192 languages spoken at home; Los Angeles, with 185 languages spoken at home; and Washington, D.C., with 168 languages spoken at home.

Some of the less-spoken languages include Pennsylvania Dutch, Amharic, and Ukrainian.

More than 350,000 people speak 150 Native American languages, like Dakota, Apache, and Cherokee.

A census report released in October found that 21% of Americans speak a tongue other English as their main language at home.

All this is further evidence of America’s ongoing diversification — this past summer, for the first time ever, a majority of American children under 5 years old weren’t white.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.