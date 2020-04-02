Millions of Americans on Social Security could miss out on a $1,200 stimulus check because of a Trump rule compelling them to file a tax return

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Donald Trump at the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House on March 23, 2020.

The Trump administration is mandating Americans on Social Security file a tax return to get a $US1,200 check from the government under the new stimulus law.

The move could shut out millions of people from getting government aid they already qualify for.

Advocates say vulnerable Americans should not be required to file a return in the middle of a pandemic, given that the government already sends them monthly payments.

Thirty-four Democratic senators sent a letter urging the White House to shift gears and make the payments automatic.

The Trump administration is mandating that Americans receiving Social Security benefits file a tax return to receive a $US1,200 check from the federal government. The rule could leave out millions of elderly people from getting the cash under the $US2.2 trillion stimulus package that President Trump recently signed into law.

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would start sending out checks to Americans within the next three weeks. It also said only those who file a tax return could be eligible for the money.

“People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment,” the IRS said on its website. “Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.”

Advocates for low-income Americans argue the additional bureaucratic hurdle would be a burden and it shouldn’t be necessary during a public health crisis.

Chye-Ching Huang, the director of economic policy at the left-leaning Centre on Budget and Policy Priorities, said in a tweet, “it makes no sense to impose a new paperwork burden on millions of seniors during a pandemic.”



The Treasury Department and IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development triggered backlash from Democrats on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, 34 senators sent a letter to the Trump administration urging it to reconsider, saying the move would be “a significant burden” on retired seniors and people with disabilities. They called to make the payments automatic instead.

Some Republicans were angered as well. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Congress crafted language in the stimulus law to ensure Social Security beneficiaries wouldn’t have to file a tax return to receive the money.

“IRS should follow the law that Congress passed,” Hawley said in a tweet.

Despite language Congress passed in #COVIDー19 relief bill to ensure Social Security beneficiaries would NOT have to file taxes to receive direct relief, IRS issued guidance saying seniors DO have to file taxes. That’s ridiculous. IRS should follow the law that Congress passed — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 1, 2020

The Centre on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates around 15 million Americans on Social Security would have to file a return to get the payment, even though the government already sends them monthly checks.

When the Bush administration sent $US600 checks to Americans before the 2008 financial crisis, nearly 3.5 million people on Social Security missed out on the payment because they were similarly required to file a tax return.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the tax-free payments would start going out by April 17. Dependents older than 16, people without a Social Security number, and single-filers earning above $US99,000 a year won’t get a check.



