Columbia Law Professor Says Americans Should Quit Facebook And Google

In light of the leak of the NSA’s PRISM surveillance program, a Columbia Law professor and tech policy expert is saying that Americans should give up on Facebook and Google.



In an interview with Wired, Professor Tim Wu stated: “It’s nice to keep in touch with your friends. But I think if you find out if it’s true that these companies are involved in these surveillance programs you should just quit.”

He also added: “When you have enormous concentrations of data in a few hands, spying becomes very easy. So Facebook and Google were always obvious targets for any government that wants to know stuff about people.”

Jill Killock, Executive Director of the Open Rights Group, raised another interesting point in the article with regard to the PRISM program: why is it acceptable for the United States to ignore the privacy rights of non-citizens? “After all, European governments respect the rights of US citizens. Why shouldn’t they do the same?”

