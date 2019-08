Researchers at Chapman University studied the things that Americans fear the most. Turns out, they’re so scared of conspiracies that they think the government is hiding information about a made-up event.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.