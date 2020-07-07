Hundreds of plastic surgeons have reopened their clinics, and they say patients are rushing back for Botox and boob jobs

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A new survey from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons revealed that Americans are still looking for cosmetic procedures, even during lockdowns.

The most sought-after procedures include Botox, breast augmentations, liposuction, and tummy tucks.

Americans have gone up to four months without Botox, boobs jobs, and other cosmetic procedures due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the US, all elective surgeries (including plastic surgery) have been put on hold.

Though some have said being in lockdown has made them appreciate their filler-free faces more, a new survey from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons suggests that appreciation may dwindle once plastic surgery is an option again.

According to the report, which included interviews with 350 plastic surgeons across the country, doctors have been fielding requests for various cosmetic procedures as soon as their clinics reopen.

Many sought virtual advice while they waited. 68% of the surgeons said they have had a steady stream of virtual appointments during lockdown, which was a new dynamic for most of them.

But now their patients are ready to get back to their enhancements. Plastic surgeons were allowed to get back to work on May 1 in Beverly Hills, California, and June 8 in New York.

And they have all fielded similar requests:

Botox injections are the most-requested procedure

The surgeons who participated in the survey also shared the most-requested procedures patients want when they can return plastic surgeons’ offices, and ASPS ranked the top five:

1. Botox: 65% of patients asked for this popular injectable, according to ASPS member surgeons.

2. Breast Augmentation: 44% asked for boob jobs.

3. Soft Tissue Fillers: 37% requested fillers, which are commonly injected into the lips, cheeks, and fine lines, according to the FDA.

4. Liposuction: 30% wanted liposuction, where a doctor surgically removes excess fat to contour the body.

5. Abdominoplasty: 24% wanted this procedure, which is also called a “tummy tuck” because it involves surgically removing fat and skin from the stomach area.

According to the press release, ASPS doctors think there will be fewer cosmetic procedures like these in 2020 compared to years prior because of the pandemic. In 2019, ASPS reported 1.8 million surgical procedures, like tummy tucks and boob jobs, and 16.3 million minimally invasive procedures, like injections, from its member doctors.

