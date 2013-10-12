Americans Significantly Overestimate The Per Cent Of People On Food Stamps

A new Business Insider-SurveyMonkey Audience poll has found that Americans know shockingly little about the budget, federal deficits and major top line economic indicators.

We asked over 500 respondents to write in an estimate of several different statistics, including the number of Americans participating in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

Around 14.3% of the nation is on SNAP — roughly 1 in 7 Americans — but still people thought participation was much higher, with the average being 22.5%.

Here’s a chart of the response breakdown:

