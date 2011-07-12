Here's The Inevitable Video Of American Soccer Fans Reacting To Abby Wambach's Last-Second Goal

After last year’s World Cup miracle goal by Landon Donovan, the only video that circulated more than the actual kick, was another video showing only the reactions to the goal from Americans all over the world.



So after Sunday’s even-more miraculous finish by the U.S.A.’s women’s team, it was only a matter of time for a similar video to surface. Both videos were put together by aspiring sports broadcaster Robby Donoho.

It includes celebrations not only of Abby Wambach’s incredible extra-time header, but the penalty kicks that later sealed the deal. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s a better video of the goal itself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

