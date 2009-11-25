Americans Partying It Up In Vacant Homes

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0bd9860000000000ec080f/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Ever practical Americans are putting an important under-utilized resource to good use. They are having parties in vacant homes.



USA Today explains the nation-wide phenomenon of mostly young people taking clever advantage of a real estate downturn that has left many houses on the market for months or years. Basically, you find an empty house, invite a ton of people and get the party started.

Often the hosts have turned the unauthorised parties into a money making venture by charging admission to the parties. The cops say the hosts call themselves “party crews.”

In San Diego, a young couple got realtors to give them a tour of a foreclosed house in a rural area on a large property. The woman would distract the realtor while the man left a window open or door ajar. Later they would return with dozens of others, music and booze to throw a party that last into the wee hours.

In Sandy Springs, Georgia, a house that has been on the market for two years was converted into a location for a Halloween party. Over 1,000 people showed up, paying $20 each to attend the party. Of course, a party of that size attracted the attention of the police.

Similar parties have been busted in Arizona and Florida.

(Photo via Orange Cracker on Flickr)

