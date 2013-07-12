The Sad Rise Of Food Stamp Use In America

Earlier today, the House passed the Farm Bill without any funding provision for food stamps.



For some context, here’s a chart tweeted on Monday by Bloomberg Briefs’ Economist Michael McDonough.

The cost of the program — which spiked during the recession — currently accounts for nearly 14% of grocery store sales, with 47.8 million Americans receiving the subsidy.

Participants receive an average of $133.14 per month in food stamps, hardly enough to live on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.