Only one in five Americans say they are more secure in their jobs compared to last year, while comfort level with debt has reached its highest point since June 2011, according to a new poll from Bankrate.20-two per cent said they were less secure in their jobs compared to last year. 20-eight per cent of those earning less than $30,000 say they feel more job security today than a year ago, compared to 14% of $75,000-plus earners.



Meanwhile, 26% said they were more comfortable with their debt situation compared to 12 months ago. 20-one per cent said they were less comfortable.

Finally, in the ongoing mancession versus womancession debate, 30% of women say their overall financial situation is worse now than a year ago, compared to 22% of men.

Here’s their graph for the overall monthly financial security index, which is more bullish than the jobs sentiment.