STUDY: Americans Only Need $50,000 Per Year To Be Happy

Photo: Flickr / liveinthemoment.

A 2010 study by Princeton University stated the perfect income for happiness was $75,000. However, recent research suggests that it’s actually quite lower.The salary for happiness is a mere $50,000 per year, according to the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.



In assessing how different aspects of life are influenced by wages, the researchers found that those earning more than $50,000 per year were more satisfied with their life.

However, in some cases the difference in salary wasn’t that meaningful. For example, the quality of family life for those earning less than $50,000 received a score of 81.3 versus 86.7 for those earning more than $50,000.

