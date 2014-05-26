Americans Are More Afraid Of Credit Card Fraud Than Of Terrorism

What are you afraid of?

That’s the question that information technology company Unisys aims to answer in the 2014 instalment of its annual security index, which measures eight major concerns of

U.S. citizens

in four areas: national, financial, internet, and personal security.

This year, credit card security tops the list, which may not be too surprising when you consider the hysteria surrounding the Heartbleed Bug. In fact, Americans are more concerned about technological threats than they are about physical ones, like war or terrorism.

Take a closer look at the findings, below. For more detail and to see previous years’ data, Unisys has the entire series of reports available on its website.

