LeBron James is the most loved -- and hated -- athlete in the US

For the second year in a row, LeBron James is the most loved athlete among people in the United States.

He is also the most hated.

In a Harris Poll survey, 2,220 adults were asked to name their favourite sports star and James received the most votes (see full list below). Michael Jordan is second on the list, also for the second year in a row. Jordan was the most popular athlete in the country as recently as 2013.

Unfortunately for James, he also tops the list of the most hated athletes, receiving the most votes when respondents were asked to name their least favourite sports star. In fact, half (5) of the most popular athletes are also among the ten most disliked.

Of the ten most popular athletes, four play (or played) in the NBA, three are from the NFL, and one each is from MLB, NASCAR, and the PGA. Stephen Curry, at No. 4 on the list, is the only new athlete in the top 10, replacing Drew Brees.

For the sixth-straight year, Serena Williams is the most loved female athlete. Danica Patrick and Venus Williams are second and third, respectively, for the third-straight year.

Here are the athletes to make each of the three lists:

