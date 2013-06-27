Most Americans Think A Bear Would Beat A Shark In A Fight

National poll questions can be super weird and specific.



Take for instance a newly released study from Public Policy Polling that asked Americans questions about their pets and animal preferences.

The pollsters surveyed 603 registered voters this month. They found that six in 10 owned a pet, and that 52% preferred dogs over cats.

One in five respondents also admitted that they preferred to spend time with their pets over most human beings. And 24% of pet owners had the delusional fantasy that “everyone should love their pet.”

That’s all well and good, but here are the absolute gems from the study:

56% of Americans believe a bear would beat a shark in a fight

18% of American voters aren’t sure if the Loch Ness Monster is real, while another 18% strongly believe it is

Americans are more terrified of snakes that any other animal

Alligators were a close second for scariest creature, followed by sharks and then bears

And you’re more likely to be scared of a cockroach if you’re a liberal

