Meet The 9 Americans Competing In The Tour De France -- And The 2 Who Could Potentially Win The Race

Youthful and hugely talented, Van Garderen lets his legs do the talking. He's been heralded as the most promising rider in cycling, having racked up a number of fine podium results as well as wins at major races like the Tour of California and the USA Pro Challenge. In 2012 he finished fifth in only his second Tour de France, where he also won the Best Young Rider competition. Yet TvG's rise to the top has been inconsistent: Last year he had a largely forgettable Tour de France, cracking on the first mountain stage and ending up 45th overall; this year has been quiet so far with one victory and a couple of podium appearances.

As the leader of one of cycling's biggest teams, he needs a high finish in Paris to show he's worthy of his protected status and to reconfirm he's one of the best American riders of his era. This year he has bet his entire season on performing his best at the Tour, so everybody's expecting fireworks. Along with Andrew Talansky, Van Garderen is the U.S.'s best bet to win the Tour de France or step onto the final podium.

Age: 25

Team: BMC Racing

Birthplace: Tacoma, Washington

U.S. base: Aspen, Colorado

European base: Nice, France

Strengths: time-trialing, climbing, stage racing