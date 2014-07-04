Meet The 9 Americans Competing In The Tour De France -- And The 2 Who Could Potentially Win The Race

This year’s Tour de France (July 5-27) is gearing up to be the most hotly contested edition in years. It’s the 101st running of la Grande Boucle, or Great Loop, and it looks like it will be a relatively open three weeks of racing with no single rider or team able to completely control the 21 stages run over 2,277 miles from Leeds, England, to Paris, France.
Defending champion Chris Froome of Great Britain and two-time winner Alberto Contador of Spain are the favourites, but there are American riders who could wreak havoc on the European-dominated peloton and make a legitimate run for the podium. It’s the best opportunity the U.S. has had in a long time to put one of its own in the leader’s yellow jersey.
The most astute tactician in bike racing, Chris Horner has won all kinds of races throughout his long career, from the Tour of California to the Tour de Langkawi. But it wasn't until last year that he took his greatest victory at the Vuelta a España, or Tour of Spain, and became the oldest rider to win one of cycling's three-week Grand Tours just short of his 42nd birthday. At the Tour, Horner's best result came in 2010 when he was riding as a team helper and still managed to finish ninth overall. He thrives on long, steep climbs -- the harder the better -- so a mountain-stage win is possible, as is a high finish in Paris. More than anyone else in sports, Horner shows age is but a number and that he can still hang with the best in the world. Fitness freaks and fast-food lovers, take note: Horner loves McDonald's, and on a long training ride he can consume enough Snickers and Coca-Cola to feed a French family on Bastille Day.
Age: 42
Team: Lampre-Merida
Birthplace: Okinawa, Japan
U.S. bases: Bend, Oregon; San Diego, California
European base: Como, Italy
Strengths: climbing, stage racing, tactics
Crowd favourite Ted King is professional cycling's Mr. Nice Guy, but don't let his niceness fool you: Under that smile is a tough New Englander with serious pedaling ability. For years, he has ridden on one of the world's top teams, Cannondale Pro Cycling. But last year's Tour de France, King's first, was a disaster as he was controversially booted from the race after missing a time cut because of injuries suffered in an earlier crash. This year he's headed back to the Tour to help his team leader, superstar Peter Sagan, win his third consecutive green points jersey and score a stage win or two. And along the way to Paris, King will offer colourful updates on Twitter that are likely to include mentions of maple syrup. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Middlebury College.
Age: 31
Team: Cannondale Pro Cycling
Birthplace: Exeter, New Hampshire
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: all-rounder, stage racing, domestique
Ben King (no relation to Ted) is going to be an exciting young rider to watch at this year's Tour if only because it's his debut in the world's greatest bike race. King won the U.S. national road title in 2010, and he's a solid all-around rider who can climb and ride strong on the flats. His maiden Tour should provide a huge opportunity to gain valuable experience and possibly go for a stage win. Above all, King will be tasked with helping his team leader, Andrew Talansky, ride to a high place overall in Paris. This compact American is a loyal teammate who has already shown lots of grit in his career -- he won the Most Aggressive award at the USA Pro Challenge in 2013 -- and he's psyched to get this opportunity to race against the world's best.
Age: 25
Team: Garmin-Sharp
Birthplace: Richmond, Virginia
European base: Lucca, Italy
Strengths: breakaways, all-rounder, domestique
This year's Tour will be Stetina's debut in the race, and his team has given him a single objective: Do everything possible to help compatriot and teammate Tejay van Garderen win. Although it will be his first Tour, Stetina has been racing professionally for years -- he's ridden Italy's Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia, on three occasions -- so he's used to toughing it out over weeks of gruelling racing. For Stetina, success will mean protecting his leader from energy-sapping headwinds, fetching water bottles, and giving up a wheel if a teammate gets a flat. And if the talented climber gets the chance, he could find himself racing for stage glory. Peter's father, Dale, is a former champion cyclist and in the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame
Age: 26
Team: BMC Racing
Birthplace: Boulder, Colorado
U.S. base: Santa Rosa, California
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: climbing, stage racing, domestique
Meet the hardest-working rider in pro cycling you've never heard of. A former under-23 world champion in the time trial, Danny Pate has made a career of helping others win races. His current gig is riding for leaders on the sport's biggest team, Sky Pro Cycling, which has won the past two Tours de France. This year it's all about helping defending Tour champion Chris Froome get to Paris first. Pate can often be found hammering on the front of the peloton, mile after mile, rain or shine, setting tempo for his team as he reels in breakaways and sets up others for big finishes. What's more, he loves the Tour de France: 'Everything about the sport is bigger there,' Pate says. The Coloradan, while being a huge asset to his team, is known for his quirky sense of humour. His Twitter photo shows a drag-racing muscle car, because speed rules for The D Pate, obviously, and he may or may not be responsible for the current trend of mustaches in the pro ranks.
Age: 35
Team: Sky Pro Cycling
Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: stage racing, domestique
Matt Busche (pronounced boo-SHAY) came to pro bike racing relatively late, having landed his first full pro contract just five years ago at age 24. Yet he rose to the top quickly, confirming his talent by winning the U.S. road championship in 2011. He's racked up top-10s in the Tour of California and the USA Pro Challenge, but most often he plays a support role riding as a team helper. A strong climber with a big engine, he'll be tasked with riding for his leaders, Andy and Frank Schleck of Luxembourg. Busche is not afraid to attack, so if the opportunity arises he'll try for a stage win. Before cycling, Busche was an NCAA All-American cross-country runner. He holds a bachelor's degree in management from Luther College.
Age: 29
Team: Trek Factory Racing
Birthplace: Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: climbing, stage racing, domestique
Cycling was on Howes' radar early -- he says bikes hung over his crib. Another Tour rookie this year, he doesn't have lots of stellar results, but he's a smart call-up for the American-heavy roster of Garmin-Sharp. Howes is mentally and physically tough -- he won the under-23 U.S. road title in 2009 -- and the results he does have are uniquely impressive: sixth place in a hard one-day race in Belgium, De Brabantse Pijl, and near podium finishes at two big North American races, the Tour of the Gila and the Tour de Beauce. He will no doubt be a valuable asset to team leader Andrew Talansky, who's targeting the podium in Paris.
Age: 26
Team: Garmin-Sharp
Birthplace: Golden, Colorado
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: power climbs, small-group sprints, domestique
Youthful and hugely talented, Van Garderen lets his legs do the talking. He's been heralded as the most promising rider in cycling, having racked up a number of fine podium results as well as wins at major races like the Tour of California and the USA Pro Challenge. In 2012 he finished fifth in only his second Tour de France, where he also won the Best Young Rider competition. Yet TvG's rise to the top has been inconsistent: Last year he had a largely forgettable Tour de France, cracking on the first mountain stage and ending up 45th overall; this year has been quiet so far with one victory and a couple of podium appearances.
As the leader of one of cycling's biggest teams, he needs a high finish in Paris to show he's worthy of his protected status and to reconfirm he's one of the best American riders of his era. This year he has bet his entire season on performing his best at the Tour, so everybody's expecting fireworks. Along with Andrew Talansky, Van Garderen is the U.S.'s best bet to win the Tour de France or step onto the final podium.
Age: 25
Team: BMC Racing
Birthplace: Tacoma, Washington
U.S. base: Aspen, Colorado
European base: Nice, France
Strengths: time-trialing, climbing, stage racing
Nicknamed Pit Bull, Talansky is the hottest rider in pro cycling right now. He just scored his biggest result in June's weeklong Critérium du Dauphiné, the most critical race leading up to the Tour. But it was the way this fearless Floridian threw down a challenge to the sport's biggest names that was so impressive to so many, breaking aways on the final stage and digging deep all the way to the line, holding off a surging Alberto Contador, a two-time Tour winner, and reigning Tour champ Chris Froome.
Last year, in his debut Tour, Talansky rode brilliantly to finish 10th; this July, with his winning momentum and a dedicated team built around him, he should go top five. And if he brings great legs to the Tour's critical third week, anything is possible. Along with Van Garderen, Pit Bull is the U.S.'s best bet to win the Tour or reach the podium in Paris. As Greg LeMond, the three-time U.S. winner of the Tour, recently told Eurosport, 'Andrew Talansky could be the surprise package.'
Age: 25
Team: Garmin-Sharp
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
U.S. base: Napa, California
European base: Girona, Spain
Strengths: climbing, time-trialing, stage racing
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.