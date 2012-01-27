Americans Haven't Been This Angry About The Economy Since March 2009

According to the Chicago Booth/Kellogg School Financial Trust Index (h/t WSJ’s Sudeep Reddy), only 23% of Americans trust the financial system. And 62% are either “angry” or very “angry” about the state of the economy.



Trust in the financial system hasn’t been this low and anger in the economic situation hasn’t been this high since March 2009. And March 2009 was when the S&P 500 hit that horrific low of 666.

“In an election year, this certainly indicates the importance of the economy to the political agenda,” wrote Paolo Sapienza. Sapienza co-authored the index with Professor Luigi Zingales.

Photo: Chicago Booth/Kellogg School

Then again, March 2009 turned out to be an amazing time to buy stocks.

