Flight Searches Show Americans Have No Interest In Going To Sochi

If searches for flights between the U.S. and Sochi are any indication, Americans have close to zero interest in heading to Russia for the Winter Olympics.

Travel site Hopper crunched the numbers for October, November, December, and January, and found that the most popular route to Sochi, from New York, was searched only 35 times a day. Overall, Americans look for flights between the U.S. and Sochi as often as they look for flights to Billund, Denmark — home of LEGOLAND.

The lack of demand is not surprising: American officials warn that the Games are a potential target for terrorist attacks, and visitors should “remain alert regarding their personal security at all times.” Visitors also need a visa to enter Russia.

Not to mention the fact that Sochi is distant, unknown to many, and expensive to reach.

Hopper found other European cities with similar search demands to Sochi. None of them are top destinations:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.