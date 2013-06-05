Americans Have Gotten Much More Optimistic About The State Of The Economy This Year

There’s a new WSJ/NBC poll about Obama’s approval, but fortunately buried within it, there are some good questions about how Americans see the economy.



There’s still not massive satisfaction, but clearly since the beginning of the year, there’s been a big improvement in how people feel.

For example, here’s a question on whether people are satisfied with the state of the economy.

Those saying they’re “somewhat” or “very” satisfied with the economy total 36%, up from 27% at the start of the year.

Those registering dissatisfaction are at 64%, down from 72%.

WSJOther poll questions show a similar story.

There’s been a big drop in the number of people who think the economic outlook will get worse (18% vs. 28% at the end of last year).

