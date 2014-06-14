Americans Are More Excited About The World Cup Than Everyone Realises

A tracking survey by Kantar showed that just 11.0% of respondents in the United States classify themselves as “very excited” for the World Cup. This was dead-last among the 21 countries included in the survey (see second chart below).

On top of that, 70.3% of Americans say they are not excited and 51.8% say they are not interested at all.

But if we consider the number of people that live in the United States, all of the sudden Americans appear to be much more interested. If 11.0% of Americans are indeed very excited, that translates to 35.1 million people, or more than France and the United Kingdom combined. That is also more than twice as much as the number of people who watched game one of the NBA Finals (14.8 million).

Of course, that still pales in comparison to China and India.

Here is the percentage of people who are very excited about the World Cup.

