Third Party Americans Elect Gives Up Searching For A Candidate

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Americans Elect, the deep-pocketed non-profit organisation aimed at running a third-party presidential candidate in this year’s election has officially given up their search on Tuesday.”As of today, no candidate has reached the national support threshold required,” commented chief executive officer Kahlil Byrd.



The original goal set out by Americans Elect was to break Washington’s partisan gridlock by offering an alternative to candidates from the two major political parties. Some of the group’s biggest backers include Manhattan private equity tycoon Peter Ackerman, as well as former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

Americans Elect had planned to the hold their entire voting process online, including a primary that began on May 1 and the “Americans Elect Online Convention” in June.

Byrd announced that the group would hold discussions “before determining next steps for the immediate future. AE will announce the results of these conversations on Thursday, May 17.”

Among the rumoured candidates on the shortlist for the Americans Elect nomination were New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Texas Congressman Ron Paul.

As of today, the organisation had gained ballot status in 27 states.

