Wealthy Americans used to drink one of the world's most radioactive elements on purpose

Gene Kim, Jessica Orwig

At the turn of the 20th century, people didn’t know or understand the dangers of radioactive decay. To them, radioactivity was a new, exotic material that some of the world’s leading scientists were hard at work studying.

Out of this ignorance, some companies started selling radioactive products like soap, toothpaste, and — perhaps most famously — the energy drink called Radithor. Here’s what Radithor did to one of its most devoted customers. Warning: it’s not pretty.

