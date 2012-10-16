Americans Aren't Convinced Either Candidate Will Make Their Lives Better

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone watching the U.S. economy or the presidential election closely might want to get X-rayed for whiplash.Just as economic expectations have fluctuated between an accelerating recovery and a backslide into recession, so too have the candidates’ fortunes in what’s already been an eventful campaign.



In June, Americans were evenly split, 21 per cent to 21 per cent, in Bankrate’s Financial Security Index over whether their personal financial situation would be better under presidential candidate Mitt Romney or a second term under President Barack Obama. Since then, Obama has opened up a lead, with 29 per cent saying their finances would be better if he were re-elected versus 20 per cent who said a Romney victory would improve their personal finances.

Bankrate’s survey was conducted by Princeton Research Associates International via landline and mobile phone interviews from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Matthew Singer, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Connecticut, says the slight Obama advantage is a reflection of economic fundamentals. While the economy has been far from spectacular, those doing well enough financially to support the incumbent outnumber those willing to take a chance on a challenger by a slim margin, he says.

“People who think that the economy is rebounding a little are optimistic about it continuing under Obama, whereas people who think it’s bad are really hoping for change,” Singer says.

In fact, in our FSI poll, of those who reported being better off financially compared to a year ago, 45 per cent said they’d be better off in a second Obama term, versus just 9 per cent who said they’d do better under Romney. For those who reported being worse off, 35 per cent said they’d do better under Romney, versus 18 per cent for Obama.