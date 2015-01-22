Here's What Happens When You Say Something Ironic To An American

Both Americans and British fall toward the low-context end of the Communicating scale (i.e., they speak more explicitly than most cultures), but the British speak more between the lines than Americans do, a tendency particularly apparent with British high-context humour.

Many British people are fond of delivering ironic or sarcastic jokes with a completely deadpan face. Unfortunately, this kind of humour is lost on many Americans; they may suspect the British person is joking but they don’t dare laugh, just in case he is not.

As a result, the British often say that Americans “don’t understand irony.”

A more precise explanation, however, is that Americans are simply more low-context than the British. So when Americans make a joke, especially in a professional setting, they are likely to indicate clearly through explicit verbal or physical cues, “This is a joke” — something totally unnecessary when one British person speaking to another (in their higher-context culture, if you have to tell us it was a joke, then it wasn’t worth the breath you used to tell it).