Sorry, Media, America Couldn't Care Less About The Government Taking AP's Phone Records

Here’s a healthy reminder that the issues that outrage and fascinate members of the media are often quite different than the ones that media consumers (a.k.a., normal people) care about.



According to a new Pew survey, of the three scandals plaguing the Obama administration, the one that is most troubling to many in the media–the Department Of Justice’s secret procurement of Associated Press phone records–is a big yawner among normal Americans.

As the following chart shows, normal Americans care a lot more about the IRS and Benghazi.

What’s also clear, as Josh Barro of Bloomberg observes, is that Americans actually don’t care much about any of these scandals. The economy is actually more interesting, and only 30% of Americans care about reports about the economy.

Pew Research

