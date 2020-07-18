Americans dating Europeans can now see their partners in some EU countries, with a 'love contract' or a 'sweetheart visa'

NurPhoto / Getty Images

The near-mutual travel ban between the EU and the US has separated trans-Atlantic couples indefinitely since March.

Some countries are making exceptions for love.

As of July 27, Dutch residents with non-EU partners can get a “love contract” to present at the border if they have been together at least 3 months. Those who lie on the contract are subject to perjury charges.

Other countries, including Denmark, are granting ‘sweetheart visas’ to couples of more than 6 months.

The European Union’s strict ban on non-essential non-EU travellers went into effect in March and has been indefinitely separating trans-Atlantic partners ever since.

But EU officials have urged countries to make exceptions for lovers (“#loveisessential #loveisnottourism”, tweeted EU commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johanssen), and many have complied.

Denmark has created a “sweetheart visa” for couples who can prove they have been together for at least 6 months.

And now, the Netherlands has created its own permit: As of July 27, non-EU partners of Dutch residents can enter the Netherlands if they present a “love contract” at the border, reported Yahoo News.

The contract will act as proof that the couple has been dating for more than three months. If you lie on the handwritten statement, you could face perjury charges.

Ferd Grapperhaus, the justice and security minister, told the Dutch parliament that one member of the couple must be a legal resident of the Netherlands, and they must have seen each other regularly before the pandemic, reported the Daily Mail.

The partners visiting from outside the EU can only remain in the country for 90 days. If they come from a high-risk country like the US, they must quarantine for two weeks.

Grapperhaus said he believes authorities will be able to spot a fake relationship at the border. “I’m convinced that if people arrive with malicious intentions that authorities will pick up on it,” Grapperhaus told the NOS broadcaster.



