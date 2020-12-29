Photos show crowded airports during Christmas as Americans buck the CDC's recommendation to stay home

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images Orlando International Airport on Christmas Eve 2020.

Photos of crowded US airports during the Christmas holiday showed how many Americans ignored the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to stay home.

The US has reported record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this month, with more than 19 million cases nationwide.

As of December 28, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions reported 0% available ICU beds.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, said the COVID-19 surge “might actually get worse” after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the best way for Americans to celebrate December holidays was to stay home.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Air travellers wait to board a plane in Newark Liberty International Airport on December 24 in New Jersey.

Source: Business Insider

Still, 1.19 million travellers passed through airports the day before Christmas Eve, the highest number since March, according to the Transportation and Security Administration.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Travellers pass through O’Hare International Airport on December 23 in Chicago.

Source: Business Insider

Healthcare workers had said they expect the post-Christmas COVID-19 surge to be worse than the outbreak after Thanksgiving.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Travellers wait in the security line at Denver International Airport on December 22.

Source: Business Insider



Read more:

Meet the 35 healthcare startups VCs say will take off in 2021



Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in December in parts of California because of high ICU capacity.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Travellers wait to check in luggage at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 23.

Source: Business Insider

As of December 28, Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions reported 0% available ICU beds.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Travellers exit a terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport on December 23.

Source: LA Times

Anthony Fauci said the COVID-19 surge “might actually get worse” after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International Airport, in Virginia, on December 27.

Source: Business Insider

The UK went into a restrictive lockdown before Christmas after reporting a new coronavirus strain that might be more contagious.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Travellers wait in crowded lines without keeping the CDC-recommended 6 feet of distance at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on December 22.

Source: Business Insider

Leading disease experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb, said the new strain was likely already in the US.

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images Holiday season travellers walk through a terminal at Miami International Airport on December 24.

Source: Business Insider



Read more:

Meet the 19 key scientists, executives, and leaders responsible for pushing coronavirus vaccines across the finish line



LA County began testing for the variant coronavirus strain around Christmas time.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Travellers wear face masks while passing through a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on December 22.

Source: Business Insider

The CDC recently said 1 million Americans received initial COVID-19 vaccine doses within 10 days of the Pfizer vaccine gaining FDA authorization on December 11. The CDC had recommended healthcare workers and nursing home residents get inoculated first.

AP Photo/Sophia Tulp A Delta terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on December 22 in Atlanta.

Source: Business Insider

But some healthcare workers said vaccines may not curb a COVID-19 surge after Christmas.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque A passenger approaches two airline workers in Christmas-themed headwear at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, on December 22.

Source: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.