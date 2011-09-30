Here's How To Take Your Credit Health Off Of Life Support

Photo: Ollie Crafford via flickr

Think your credit score doesn’t need any work? Think again.If you haven’t checked your credit score lately, you may be among many Americans who lenders are likely to shut the door on if you’re applying for credit.



Nearly 4 out of 10 Americans have a credit score under 660, reports CreditKarma.com. To put that in perspective, that means 4 out of 10 of consumers nationwid­­e are unlikely to be approved for a mortgage, auto loan, or unsecured credit card.

3 out of 10 Americans fall in the fair to good credit score range between 660 and 720. In fact, the average credit score nationwide is a scary 666. Those on the higher end of the range are more likely to be approved for credit, while those at the lower end may be approved but at the cost of higher interest rates. Higher interest rates spell higher costs—perhaps hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest charges over the life of a loan or credit card.

That leaves just 3 out of 10 Americans who have a credit score over 720, the desirable excellent credit score range that is consumers’ best chance at approval and lowest interest rate offers.

Simply put, over 40% of Americans don’t have the credit score necessary to be approved for most lending products on the market. Those fortunate enough to be approved may pay a hefty price to borrow.

Where does your credit score stand? No matter what your credit range, here are quick and simple recommendations on the actions you should take today to manage your credit.

Poor Credit – 10% of Americans have a credit score in the 400 to mid 500 range. If you find yourself in this range, you likely just started building credit or you suffered a major financial setback such as bankruptcy, foreclosure, or having accounts being 60 to 90 days past due. The best thing to do is set yourself up with a secured credit card to build credit from scratch. A secured credit card comes with guaranteed approval and is generally the only credit card accessible to poor credit consumers. Most secured cards report to all three credit bureaus; make sure your pick does too so you can build positive credit history. The downside is that secured cards come with additional fees and typically have lower credit limits. Actively using a secured card month-to-month and paying on-time can help poor credit consumers gain as much as 100 to 150 points within 3 to 6 months. Fair Credit – 31% of Americans have a credit score in the mid 500s to mid 600s. In this range, you may see financial offers from banks and lenders, but they are limited options with extremely high rates. If possible, remain patient and keep building your credit score before borrowing to open up your financial offers and better interest rates. Often, one of the biggest factors holding you back is your total debt. The average fair credit consumer today has nearly $4,900 in credit card debt alone, reports CreditKarma.com. Focus on paying off your debts because unloading your debt burden can lift credit scores in this range significantly. If you have debts in collection, get current and clear those first. Next, pay off credit card debt. Since it’s difficult for you to get access to new credit, paying down your balances effectively frees up more credit. Credit use accounts for 35% of your total credit score, and ideally, you should use less than 30% of your total credit limits across your cards at any one time. Pay down your balances to lower your credit utilization rate and lift your score. Good Credit – 35% of Americans have a credit score in the mid 600s to 720. Sure, you’re getting approved for credit, but don’t be content with a good credit score. More mortgage lenders often require a 750 and above for the best mortgage rates, and many rewards credit cards are still out of your reach. You might feel like you’re hitting a plateau in your credit score, so develop a mix of credit to help your score climb higher. That means having a portfolio of revolving credit like credit cards, as well as instalment loans such as student or auto loans. A breadth of credit types accounts for 10% of your credit score. Demonstrating you can manage different types of loan products, short and long term, is a healthy sign to lenders that you can manage credit responsibly. Keep in mind that the hard inquiry of applying for new credit may shave a few points off your score; but rest assured that, in the long run, responsibly managing an additional credit line is good news for your credit score. Excellent Credit – 24% of Americans have a credit score of 720 and above. The hardest thing about being at the top is staying there. Credit score models tend to work against excellent credit: the higher you are, the harder it is to increase your credit score and the more significant the drop from any negative credit action. Excellent credit consumers must protect their credit standing by monitoring their credit score and credit report. Check your credit report for free at AnnualCreditReport.com, which provides one free credit report annually from each of the three credit bureaus. Space out your free credit reports every four months to check regularly for any errors or mistakes that may surface and damage your score. At the excellent credit range, climbing higher will likely be dependent on two factors: length of account opening and on-time payment history. Keep up good credit habits and be proactive and vigilant about protecting your credit.

While these tips are tailored to each credit score range, the best thing every consumer can do to build their credit score is to understand the strengths and weaknesses of their unique credit history. Check your free credit score at CreditKarma.com and use the site’s free credit monitoring service to keep tabs on all the vitals of your credit health.

Being one of the 3 out of 10 Americans with excellent credit isn’t luck; it takes time and discipline. There is room at the top, so start building your credit score to get there.

