Most Americans Wouldn't Accept A Job If It Hurt The Environment

Photo: just.Luc via flickr

People don’t want jobs that make them feel guilty.According to a recent LiveCareer.com survey, more than 76 per cent of the 61,000 respondents surveyed said they wouldn’t accept a job that was in some way harmful to the environment, even if they thought it was a “great job.”



“The survey results show that even in a tough job market, people are not willing to do anything for the sake of employment,” Jamie Freundlich, LiveCareer North America’s CEO saidin a statement. “Compromising principles does not come easily.”

Additionally, the survey found that people who thought that the Democratic Party was responsible for the recession and high unemployment levels were twice as likely to say they would accept such a job.

