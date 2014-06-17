There Are An Incredible Number Of Americans In Brazil Supporting The US World Cup Team

The biggest sign yet that the popularity of soccer in the United States is rising sharply can be seen in the stands at the United States National Team’s opening match of the World Cup against Ghana.

ESPN described the number of Americans at the match as “up to 20,000.”

According to the L.A. Times, one Brazilian newspaper predicted up to 20,000 American fans would pack the brand new Arena das Dunas in Natal which has a seating capacity of about 40,000.

The number should not be a surprise. More people traveled from the United States to Brazil for the World Cup than any other nation.

Americans purchased more than 154,000 tickets for the tournament, according to the LA Times, second only to the people of Brazil. While many of those tickets were purchased by American fans of other countries, it is clear by tonight’s crowd that a large percentage are fans of the U.S. National Team.

And those fans are not afraid to show their allegiance.

The red, white, and blue is proudly displayed all over the stadium.

Their flags and scarves are flying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.