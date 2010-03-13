Meet America's New, Euro-Style Welfare Queens

There’s a new profligate in town, one that isn’t working, isn’t looking for a job, but is just sucking off the government teat while productive citizens slave away. This new welfare queen can be found in living rooms across the country, her (or his) feet up on the coffee table, sucking down a Fuze and turning down job offers while they waste time watching The View. They’re almost, go ahead and say it, European.



“Continuing to pay people unemployment compensation is a disincentive for them to seek new work,” Sen. Jon Kyl said, one of the proponents of this new meme. “I am sure most of them would like work and probably have tried to seek it, but you can’t argue it is a job enhancer.”

