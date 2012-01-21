Before You Even realised That The Australian Open Was Happening, All The American Men Have Been Eliminated

Photo: ESPN

With John Isner’s 5-set loss to Feliciano Lopez last night, no American men are in the last 16 of the Australian Open for the first time since the 1970s.It’s a new low. But it doesn’t really come as a surprise.



Andy Roddick is old, Mardy Fish has some age on him and has only beaten the game’s elite players in small tournaments, and Isner is the kind of gimmicky serving specialist that never poses a real threat in Grand Slams.

The women’s side looks a little better for Americans, but not by much. The only two remaining US women are Serena Williams and 22-year-old Vania King.

These things are cyclical, and we really shouldn’t be complaining since three of the sport’s all-time great men’s players are giving us epic matches in Slams. But it’s really ugly for the US right now.

