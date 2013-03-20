Americans Have Good Reason To Be Worried About Retirement

“>APAn annual survey released today by the Employment Benefit Research Institute shows Americans’ outlook on retirement is dismal.



Only 13 per cent of workers reported being “very confident” when it comes to saving for retirement. And almost double that amount — 28 per cent — said they were “not at all confident” about their post-working years.

According to survey data, much of that insecurity stems from a mix of poor preparation and a focus on paying day-to-day expenses rather than saving for the long-term. We’ve compiled the most interesting charts to show just how scary the retirement problem is.

