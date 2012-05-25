BII CHART OF THE DAY: Americans Are Watching More Online Video Ads

Americans are watching more online video ads than ever before, according to the most recent comScore U.S. online video stats. Americans watched almost 9.5 billion online video in April, up from just under 7 billion in September.



As we discuss in a recent note, the reason may be that Americans are consuming more long-form content (defined as 20+ minutes online). According to FreeWheel, the number of ads in these longer-form videos more than doubled last year. Hulu, for example, is the largest online video advertising property despite being ninth in videos viewed.

Photo: comScore

