Americans are even more stressed out about money than they are about work

According to a recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, Americans are more concerned about their financial situations than they are about their jobs.

While 60% of Americans ranked work as their top stressor, 64% chose money.

The study, conducted in August 2014, found that a large majority of Americans (72%) reported feeling stressed about money at least some of the time in the past month.

And well over half of Americans (64%) consider money a somewhat or significant source of stress in their lives.

This applies especially to parents, Millennials, and Gen Xers, three-quarters of whom agreed that money is a stressor in their life.

The graph below shows how Americans have ranked four common sources of stress from 2007-2014. You’ll notice money has been the most stressful factor since 2008, although significantly less so since the U.S. started to recover from the Recession.

Stress surveyAmerican Psychological Association / STRESSINAMERICA.ORG

According to the survey, those living in lower-income households (earning less than $US50,000 per year) are more concerned about their finances than those living in higher-income households. But this gap wasn’t always present: When the survey was first conducted in 2007, both low-income and high-income households reported the same average level of money stress.

The APA also found that this stress about money isn’t limited to bank visits — it’s seeping into other aspects of Americans’ lives.

Close to 1 in 5 Americans have either considered skipping or actually skipped a doctor’s appointment when they were in need of health care because of financial concerns, and nearly a third of those surveyed (31%) reported money as a major source of conflict in their relationships.

Turning to a friend or family member can be an effective way to manage stress. The survey found that only 26% of those with emotional support reported increasing levels of stress, compared to the 43% without emotional support who reported an increase.

