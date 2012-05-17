14 Signs That Americans Are Ridiculously Overworked

Photo: leyla.a on Flickr
Since the recession and mass layoffs, Americans are working harder than ever to keep their jobs.American worker productivity has increased 60 per cent in the past 20 years. Wages have stagnated. That means workers are doing much more for less.
All the extra hours and responsibilities are leading to health consequences: both physical and psychological. Chronic illnesses and obesity are on the rise.
Here are some crazy facts that show the toll work is taking on Americans.
The average American gets 90 minutes less sleep than they should, and the number of sleep disorders has skyrocketed in recent years
Americans are literally working themselves to death — as job stress contributes to heart disease, hypertension, gastric problems, depression, exhaustion, and a variety of other ailments
If current trends continue, Americans will be spending as much time at their jobs in 2100 as they did back in 1920, when regulations were put into place to protect workers
69 per cent of employees report that work is a significant source of stress and 41 per cent say they typically feel tense or stressed out during the workday
An astonishing 39 per cent of employees feel rage at their coworkers — and 34 per cent resent their coworkers for working less than they do
52 per cent of U.S. workers report that they have changed jobs in hopes of finding a less stressful one
83 per cent of employees report going to work sick because they're afraid they'll be punished for missing
The U.S. is one of few countries that doesn't legally require workers to take time off. By contrast, countries like France and England require workers to take 30 days of vacation
Half of employees are less productive at work as a result of stress, meaning that they crash and lose work hours or have difficulty concentrating
Since the recession, 86 per cent of executives say their company now expects more of their employees, and 59 per cent of employees feel more pressure
24 per cent of employees work six or more extra hours per week without pay. That figure doubles for management
