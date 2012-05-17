14 Signs That Americans Are Ridiculously Overworked

Photo: leyla.a on Flickr

Since the recession and mass layoffs, Americans are working harder than ever to keep their jobs.American worker productivity has increased 60 per cent in the past 20 years. Wages have stagnated. That means workers are doing much more for less.



All the extra hours and responsibilities are leading to health consequences: both physical and psychological. Chronic illnesses and obesity are on the rise.

Here are some crazy facts that show the toll work is taking on Americans.

