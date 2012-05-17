14 Signs That Americans Are Ridiculously Overworked

Ashley Lutz
Since the recession and mass layoffs, Americans are working harder than ever to keep their jobs.American worker productivity has increased 60 per cent in the past 20 years. Wages have stagnated. That means workers are doing much more for less.

All the extra hours and responsibilities are leading to health consequences: both physical and psychological. Chronic illnesses and obesity are on the rise.

Here are some crazy facts that show the toll work is taking on Americans.

39 per cent of people work more than a typical workweek (40 hours)

Source: American Psychological Association

The average American gets 90 minutes less sleep than they should, and the number of sleep disorders has skyrocketed in recent years

Source: Juliet Schor

Americans are literally working themselves to death — as job stress contributes to heart disease, hypertension, gastric problems, depression, exhaustion, and a variety of other ailments

Source: Juliet Schor

If current trends continue, Americans will be spending as much time at their jobs in 2100 as they did back in 1920, when regulations were put into place to protect workers

Source: Juliet Schor

69 per cent of employees report that work is a significant source of stress and 41 per cent say they typically feel tense or stressed out during the workday

Source: Juliet Schor

An astonishing 39 per cent of employees feel rage at their coworkers — and 34 per cent resent their coworkers for working less than they do

Source: visual.ly

52 per cent of U.S. workers report that they have changed jobs in hopes of finding a less stressful one

Source: American Psychological Association

83 per cent of employees report going to work sick because they're afraid they'll be punished for missing

Source: American Psychological Association

36 per cent of Americans don't plan to use all of their vacation days

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

The U.S. is one of few countries that doesn't legally require workers to take time off. By contrast, countries like France and England require workers to take 30 days of vacation

Source: Mother Jones

Half of employees are less productive at work as a result of stress, meaning that they crash and lose work hours or have difficulty concentrating

Source: American Psychological Association

And the hours are making people fat: 44 per cent of workers have gained weight from their jobs

Source: American Psychological Association

Since the recession, 86 per cent of executives say their company now expects more of their employees, and 59 per cent of employees feel more pressure

Source: visual.ly

24 per cent of employees work six or more extra hours per week without pay. That figure doubles for management

Source: American Psychological Association

