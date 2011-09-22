Americans Are Back To Relocating For New Jobs

After decreasing steadily since the 1980s and dipping even further in the recession, the migration rate of Americans between states has once again shown a rise, according to the latest Challenger Job Market Index.



Consultancy Challenger, grey & Christmas found that in the first half of 2011, 9.4% of the newly employed moved to a different state for their jobs, up from 7.5% in 2010, which was the lowest number of migrants since the stat was first tracked in 1986.

Says the firm:

One might conclude that the increased relocation in the first half of the year is due to the fact that prolonged unemployment is compelling more job seekers to relocate, despite the challenges of selling a home in this market. At some point, the job seeker may simply conclude that it is worth taking a loss on a home sale to get back on the payroll.

The firm also says that, due to better employment rates in some parts of the country than others, people might have little choice in where they can look for jobs.

Migration numbers looked much different before the recession, though. From the first quarter of 2005 through the third quarter of 2007, 16.1% of those gaining employment relocated for the new jobs.

Despite this recent bump, overall inter-state migration numbers have been falling since the ’80s and are currently at a 30-year low. To explain the trend, researchers point to the development of telecommunication, the decreasing occurrence of locations specializing in a few industries, and even the falling number of Americans choosing to get married.

