Americans Are Incredibly Pessimistic About The Future Of The Country

POLITICO is out with a new poll on the election and the state of America, and it’s mostly pretty consistent with other polls we’ve seen lately.



Obama’s favorability has improved, and if the election were held today, he’d probably beat any one of the possible GOP nominees. None of this should be mistaken for exuberance, however, either for the President or the current state of things in America.

And in fact, on a long-term basis, Americans are really pessimistic.

Check this question out:

Photo: POLITICO

60% of the population think their kids will have it worse than they have it now.

The constant drumbeat about how broke everyone is, and how we all need to sacrifice in the future has really hammered home.

