Poll Shows Libertarian Shift Among American Voters

Photo: Dave77459 via Flikr

Americans are turning increasingly libertarian in their social and economic philosophies, a new CNN poll has found.The poll has tracked American libertarian tendencies since 1993. 60-three per cent of respondents—an all-time high—said that the government is doing too many things better left to the private sector.



A majority of voters also said the government should not favour any particular set of social values.

Nate Silver at the New York Times notes that this data matches up with a palpable libertarian shift in American political discourse in recent years:

“There have been visible shifts in public opinion on a number of issues, ranging from increasing tolerance for same-sex marriage and marijuana legalization on the one hand, to the scepticism over stimulus packages and the health-care overhaul on the other hand, that can be interpreted as a move toward more libertarian views.”

Polls also report that Americans increasingly support a less adventurous foreign policy—another mark of growing libertarianism.

