Why Americans Are Going To The Movies Less Today Than Ever Before

A new Harris Poll released Tuesday found that Americans are going to the movies less often.

According to the study, which polled 2,311 adults online, 66% of people reported going to the movies fewer times. People went to theatres an average of five times last year.

Instead, the Harris Poll found most people (57%) prefer watching movies at home instead of in a theatre (21%) across all ages.

High concession prices and rude moviegoers, and ads that run before movie previews are among reasons people dislike heading out to the movies.

Here’s a full breakdown between age groups via Harris Interactive:

Harris Interactive

A few more interesting findings from the study:

69% of people agree that 3D movies “are just an excuse to charge more for tickets.” Most people (56%) have snuck food into the movies. More people (16% ) go to the movies by themselves than with parents (8%) or siblings (11%). Most people head to the movies for the sound and picture quality on a big screen (58%) and as a short escape from life (45%). Most movies watched at home are either over the air (67%) or from DVDs or Blu-rays (64%).

For the full Harris Poll, click here.

