Why Americans Are Going To The Movies Less Today Than Ever Before

A new Harris Poll released Tuesday found that Americans are going to the movies less often.
According to the study, which polled 2,311 adults online, 66% of people reported going to the movies fewer times. People went to theatres an average of five times last year.
Instead, the Harris Poll found most people (57%) prefer watching movies at home instead of in a theatre (21%) across all ages.
High concession prices and rude moviegoers, and ads that run before movie previews are among reasons people dislike heading out to the movies.
Here’s a full breakdown between age groups via Harris Interactive:
A few more interesting findings from the study:
69% of people agree that 3D movies “are just an excuse to charge more for tickets.”
Most people (56%) have snuck food into the movies.
More people (16% ) go to the movies by themselves than with parents (8%) or siblings (11%).
Most people head to the movies for the sound and picture quality on a big screen (58%) and as a short escape from life (45%).
Most movies watched at home are either over the air (67%) or from DVDs or Blu-rays (64%).
For the full Harris Poll, click here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.