Eight hours of sleep, researchers say, will make you thinner, happier, smarter, hornier and richer.We post a lot of infographics on how Americans should get more sleep.



But here’s the thing. It was revealed in an extensive time use survey by the Bureau of labour Statistics that most Americans are getting TOO MUCH sleep.

The average American over the age of fifteen sleeps 8 hours and 43 minutes every night.

That’s a lot of sleep!

Women sleep slightly more at 8 hours and 48 minutes per night, while men average 8 hours and 37 minutes per night.

People sleep more on the weekend at 9 hours and 21 minutes (which is actually bad for you), but they still get a full 8 hours and 27 minutes on weekdays.

Youths age 15-19 get the most sleep at around 9 hours and 28 minutes, followed by seniors at 9 hours and 21 minutes; but even the least sleeping group, adults aged 45-54, average 8 hours and 26 minutes.

Is there such thing as too much sleep? The real problem is that you’re sacrificing time for everything else.

Will and Bill Bonner recommend working 12-hour days if you want to get rich.

Donald Trump asked “How does somebody that’s sleeping 12 and 14 hours a day compete with someone that’s sleeping three or four?“

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer sleeps 4-6 hours per night. Same for Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi sleeps only four hours a night. So does Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne. So does Martha Stewart. Need we go on?

Now you shouldn’t compare yourself to people biologically gifted to survive with less sleep. But you should think about waking up early.

