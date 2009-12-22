A New Communist Society Emerges In Virginia!

Out-of-work Americans are joining a communist society in Virginia to escape the hardship of the recession. The commune has an organised labour system where residents put in 42 hours of work each week, and get full accommodations including children daycare among other services in return.



Those who don’t contribute to the commune are expelled back into capitalist America.

The Twin Oaks Communist Society is running on full capacity, and new applications are currently wait-listed.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.