There's A Really Good Reason The Super-Committee Failed...

Photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A new CNN/ORC poll finds that Americans are divided on ways to cut the deficits — much like members of the failed super committee.Democrats and Republicans are split on each category of deficit reduction polled — save for broad opposition to raising taxes on the middle class and lower-income Americans.



With poll results like this, it’s easy to see why a group of lawmakers appointed by party leaderships determined to make electoral gains next fall was unable to reach a consensus.

Check out the full poll results here >

Photo: CNN/ORC Poll

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.