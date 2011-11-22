There's A Really Good Reason The Super-Committee Failed...

Photo: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
A new CNN/ORC poll finds that Americans are divided on ways to cut the deficits — much like members of the failed super committee.Democrats and Republicans are split on each category of deficit reduction polled — save for broad opposition to raising taxes on the middle class and lower-income Americans.
With poll results like this, it’s easy to see why a group of lawmakers appointed by party leaderships determined to make electoral gains next fall was unable to reach a consensus.
Check out the full poll results here >
Photo: CNN/ORC Poll
